Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 86,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

