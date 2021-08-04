Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CODYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.