Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 130 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

