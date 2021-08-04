Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Holdings in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

GTBP stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.58). As a group, analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTBP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

GT Biopharma Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

