Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

