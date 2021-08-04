Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGC shares. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

