Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $145,000 Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 75.5% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

