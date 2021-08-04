Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

