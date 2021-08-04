Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 4,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $175.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.