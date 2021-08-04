Comparing Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) & Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Firemans Contractors alerts:

Firemans Contractors has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.7% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Brookfield Business Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $37.64 billion 0.09 -$91.00 million ($1.13) -39.04

Firemans Contractors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Business Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Firemans Contractors and Brookfield Business Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus price target of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Profitability

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners 5.41% 18.27% 3.80%

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Firemans Contractors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides professional services for commercial and government clients, offering business to business franchise opportunities. Its services include road improvements, pavement maintenance, seal coating, parking lot striping, pavement marking, asphalt maintenance and repair and ADA compliance. The company was founded by Aaron Gilmore on August 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses. The Infrastructure Services segment consists of services to the nuclear power generation industry and offshore oil production industry: and access, forming, and shoring solutions and specialized services. The Industrial Operations segment deals with automotive batteries, graphite electrode, and other manufacturing; water and wastewater services: natural gas production and well servicing; and a variety of other industrial operations. The Corporate and Other segment comprises cash and liquidity management, and activities related to the management of the partnership’s relationship with Brookfield. The company was founded on October 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Firemans Contractors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firemans Contractors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.