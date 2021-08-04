Comparing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 6.72% 20.92% 5.81% QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Brands and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $89.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 114.83%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.92 $97.80 million $4.10 20.92 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -55.90

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats QuantumScape on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

