Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 125,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,752. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -194.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

