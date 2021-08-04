Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 130,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,235. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $496.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

