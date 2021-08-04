Conflux Network Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $180.23 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.55 or 0.06801455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.30 or 0.01383650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00362142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00129962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00590703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.00355538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00300362 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 862,716,429 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

