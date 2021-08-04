ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

NYSE COP opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

