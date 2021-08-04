Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CPSS opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

