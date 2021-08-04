Contrasting Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Anthem alerts:

88.5% of Anthem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Anthem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anthem and Bright Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem $121.87 billion 0.79 $4.57 billion $22.48 17.58 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Anthem and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem 3.27% 15.24% 5.68% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anthem and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem 0 2 18 0 2.90 Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Anthem presently has a consensus target price of $417.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Bright Health Group has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 132.21%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Anthem.

Summary

Anthem beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc. provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment includes local group, national accounts, individual and specialty businesses. The Government Business segment includes medicare and medicaid businesses, national government services and services provided to the federal government in connection with federal employee program. The IngenioRx Business segment includes PBM services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. The Other segment includes Diversified Business Group (“DBG“), which is integrated health services business. Anthem was founded on November 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.