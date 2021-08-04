Contrasting Lydall (NYSE:LDL) & Empower (NYSE:EMPW)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lydall and Empower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $764.04 million 1.45 -$73.72 million N/A N/A Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Empower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lydall and Empower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00 Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lydall presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 57.66%. Empower has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.62%. Given Empower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empower is more favorable than Lydall.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Empower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -0.07% 6.16% 2.07% Empower N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, life science and industrial applications, gasket and sealing solutions, thermal insulation, energy storage, and other engineered products. This segment also nonwoven veils, papers, and advanced composite solutions comprising thermal insulation papers and insulation media for high temperature technology applications; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical diagnostic and analytical testing, potable water filtration, and high purity process filtration in food, beverage, and medical applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the interior, underbody, and underhood of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 industrial customers. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

