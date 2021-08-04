Contrasting Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nippon Paint and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $7.32 billion N/A $419.70 million $0.26 48.62 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.27 $873.86 million $0.30 42.30

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Paint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nippon Paint and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 6 7 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.46% 7.45% 3.43% Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.45% 19.96% 4.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.