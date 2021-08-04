Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.