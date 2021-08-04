Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $37.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLB. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.32.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

