Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 565 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.