Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.35. 152,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

