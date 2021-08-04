Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

