Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

