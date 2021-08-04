Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $774,383.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,891 shares of company stock worth $6,238,514. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,708. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

