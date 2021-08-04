Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.89. 1,160,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.