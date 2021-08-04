Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 35,018 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,912,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $329,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. 18,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,199. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.