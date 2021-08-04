COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 12th

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

