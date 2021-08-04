Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,915,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Shares of COST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.27. The company has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $436.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

