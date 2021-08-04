COTI Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $97.63 million and approximately $30.86 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.