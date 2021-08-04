Country Trust Bank Acquires 172 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89.

