Country Trust Bank Has $5.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 291,277 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $12,509,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88.

