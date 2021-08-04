Country Trust Bank Sells 850 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

