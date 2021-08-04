Cowen Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $105.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock traded down $11.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.