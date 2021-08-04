CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, CPChain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $105,666.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00407326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.85 or 0.01020757 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

