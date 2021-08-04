Craig Hallum Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $120.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 129.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 491,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $10,360,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

