Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $360.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance traded as high as $513.32 and last traded at $513.00. Approximately 1,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.52. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

