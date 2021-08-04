Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.90 ($45.76).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.