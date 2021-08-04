Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Criteo were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

