Critical Analysis: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) & Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bouygues 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bouygues has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Bouygues’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A Bouygues $39.63 billion 1.78 $795.04 million $2.09 17.80

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% Bouygues 2.65% 8.11% 2.32%

Summary

Bouygues beats Alberton Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas. The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.