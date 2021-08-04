Critical Review: State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 5.22% 13.08% 4.10% State Auto Financial 7.82% 2.59% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.29 $10.42 million N/A N/A State Auto Financial $1.48 billion 1.49 $13.10 million ($0.19) -263.21

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and State Auto Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A State Auto Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

State Auto Financial has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 64.01%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

State Auto Financial beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial exposures in the commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance products. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

