Critical Survey: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This table compares Cortexyme and Adverum Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -21.69 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 924.46 -$117.51 million ($1.38) -1.71

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 10 1 0 2.09

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.39%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 297.25%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -30.83% -27.60%

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.