CROAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $138,062.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,517,161 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

