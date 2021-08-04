Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$18.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,958. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.76 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

