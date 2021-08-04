Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 101,622 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

