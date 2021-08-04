Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001599 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007268 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.31 or 0.01174176 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

