CryptEx (CRX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $15.67 or 0.00039771 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.33 million and $17,302.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,467.51 or 1.00158479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011126 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.