Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,937.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,864.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

