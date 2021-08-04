Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.52 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.